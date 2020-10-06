Stop it please, says Raja Permaisuri of Johor over fake Facebook accounts of late son

PETALING JAYA: The Raja Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, has requested the public to stop creating fake Facebook accounts that supposedly belonged to her late son, Tunku Abdul Jalil Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim Ismail.

In an Instagram post, Raja Zarith Sofiah noted that many impostor accounts had appeared on the platform since her son passed on in 2015, and said the individuals behind the accounts were “insensitive whilst seeking attention”.

“You don’t know how seeing his name on an active account – as if he is still alive – brings back the grief and the pain we went through.

“I pray that whoever you are, Allah will guide you and grant you His wisdom, so that you may be kind enough to think of our heartache instead of treating the death of my son, Jalil, as a joke, or as a means to see how many people will believe you and be ‘friends’ with you.

“Jalil suffered enough pain whilst he was in this world. Now please let his soul rest in peace in Barzakh. This is my sincere request as his mother.”

Tunku Abdul Jalil, who was Tunku Laksamana of Johor and the fourth child of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, died from liver cancer at the age of 25 on Dec 5, 2015.



