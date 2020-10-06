Twitter suspends account of Jakim ‘imposter’

PETALING JAYA: Twitter has suspended the account of a user who tried to impersonate the Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

In a statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) thanked Twitter for its cooperation to suspend the @MyJAKIM account, which had tweeted hate speech.

“The public is advised to be wary of fake accounts and report them to the authorities for further action,” it said.

Previously, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had urged Jakim to act against the fake account that used its name and logo.

Zulkifli also told the public to report the fake account.



