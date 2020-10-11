9 cops held over dirty money now face POCA probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven police officers and two police personnel, remanded in an investigation into online gambling and money laundering, have been handed over to Bukit Aman CID by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission this evening.

An MACC source said the nine had been released on MACC bail. ” In other words, they are still not free,” the source said.

The nine are being investigated by Bukit Aman CID under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 after the case was classified as a syndicated crime.

Police confirmed that eight of the nine people had been detained to give statements on gambling activities around Kuala Lumpur.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said another person, a civilian, was released.

“All of them were detained today to record their initial statements for further investigations, three of them including the prime suspect are expected to be remanded tomorrow,” he said.

On Friday, Bukit Aman integrity director Zamri Yahya said the department had started internal investigations involving various aspects of the case involving the nine people remanded by MACC.

They were suspected of abuse of power as well as protecting the syndicate and receiving gratifications in the form of cash and others.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador has ordered detailed investigations to be conducted following an exposure on an online gambling and money laundering syndicate which led to the arrest of several police personnel including senior officers.

On Oct 8, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said MACC had detected hundreds of dummy companies used by the syndicate to evade the authorities.



