PETALING JAYA: Six new Covid-19 clusters have been detected by the health ministry in the past 24 hours, director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

They are the Semarak, Bina, Sabindo and Bestari clusters in Sabah as well as the Bah Kenangan and Penjara Jawi clusters in Selangor and Penang respectively.

