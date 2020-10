PETALING JAYA: Four new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Labuan, Penang, Selangor and Sabah over the past 24 hours, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

At a press conference, he said the four clusters were known as Bah Layangan (detected in Labuan), Alma (Penang), Auto (Selangor) and Kepayan Prison (Sabah).

MORE TO COME