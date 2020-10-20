Politicking could prove disastrous for economy, warns former Sabah CM

PETALING JAYA: Former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak has warned that Malaysia’s economy may not last for another six months if politicians continue prioritising their personal interests.

In a post on his blog today, he urged all parties to work together to help the country out of this predicament brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic

“How can we do this if we do not think as a team? This is what worries the rakyat and our Rulers,” he said.

The former federal minister had an even more dire warning about the impact that this pandemic may have on the global economy.

“Even if a vaccine can be discovered next year, it may take years for the country to recover economically, as experts have suggested that global economic downturns from Covid-19 will be worse than the Great Depression in the 1920s.

“When the West sneezes, Malaysia catches a cold. The economic downturn in the West will surely affect us,” he said, adding that no country exists in a vacuum in this era of globalisation.

“Malaysia depends on the West as its market source, so if the West suffers, so would we. Our Rulers are also concerned and statements from the palaces have reflected this.”

Two days ago, Salleh had criticised politicians saying that they have become unpopular among people who are fed up with the never-ending political turmoil that is taking place.

“The impression that the rakyat have is that politicians are selfish and self-serving. This needs to change.”

