PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Security Council (MKN) has decided to impose the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the Seberang Prai prison and its staff quarters in Penang, and also the PPR Taman Harmoni in Sandakan, Sabah.

The decision was made following the advice from the health ministry.

The EMCO for the Seberang Prai prison and staff quarters will affect 3,620 people.

MORE TO COME