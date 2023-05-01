The road safety research institute is to meet Perodua for assessments of the latest Axia models to ensure their safety.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research is to conduct an assessment of the latest Axia cars following reports of faked tests in Japan, although there have not been any complaints about safety from car owners.

Wong Shaw Voon, who heads the institute (better known as Miros) said the assessments would be of the latest Axia models produced by Perodua to ensure safety of the cars.

“We haven’t received any complaints, but we’ll look into Perodua’s claims,” Wong told FMT in the wake of a statement by Perodua CEO Zainal Abidin Ahmad yesterday that its Axia cars were safe for driving.

Axia cars are produced by Perodua in a joint venture with Japanese carmaker Daihatsu, which recently revealed that some 88,000 cars had undergone a rigged side-collision safety test. Most of the 88,000 cars are Toyota Yaris models sold in Thailand and Gulf countries.

Zainal said Perodua would not be conducting any recalls or suspending Axia deliveries to its customers and that safety testing had been conducted by Daihatsu and witnessed by the relevant agencies.