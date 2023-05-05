Dr Mahathir Mohamad is suing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for accusing him of enriching himself and his family members.

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim will address decisively all issues raised by Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his RM150 million defamation suit, a lawyer for the prime minister said.

“Our client’s stand is as per the response to Mahathir’s letter of demand sent to us in March,” said Alliff Benjamin Suhaimi, of Thomas Philip, the solicitors defending the prime minister in the suit.

On April 17, the lawyer was reported to have said that Anwar would answer all Mahathir’s allegations in court if he proceeds with the suit.

Two days ago, Mahathir filed the suit against Anwar alleging that the prime minister had accused him of enriching himself and his family members, as well as of being a racist.

Alliff said his firm will enter appearance on behalf of Anwar within the required period of time as allowed under the law.

“We will file the defence according to the prescribed time,” he said in response to Mahathir’s application for the suit to be heard and disposed of expeditiously.

A case management is scheduled to be held in the Shah Alam High Court on May 31.

The 97-year-old former prime minister is seeking RM50 million in general damages and another RM100 million in exemplary damages.

Mahathir alleged that the statements were made by Anwar in his capacity as prime minister and, as such, had a far more devastating effect on him compared with similar statements made by ordinary citizens.

He said the allegations eroded his status as a statesman and former prime minister.

Mahathir said Anwar’s defamatory statements were intended to lower his image among members of the public as they were viewed and heard by a wide spectrum of people.

During the PKR Congress on March 18, Anwar had, without mentioning Mahathir by name, alluded to the time when a “former boss” of his led the government.

Mahathir was prime minister for 22 years between 1981 and 2003 and again led the government for 22 months from May 2018 until February 2020.

Anwar was in Mahathir’s Cabinet from 1983 until his sacking from both Umno and the government in 1998.