The university has since deactivated the link and apologised for the mistake.

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) said that details, including MyKad numbers, of close to 12,000 applicants had been published on an unsecured link.

This followed allegations that such data had been leaked online.

The university said the link to the list has since been deactivated.

“We apologise for the mistake,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier today, a Twitter user claimed that UiTM had published the MyKad numbers and emails of 11,891 applicants online.

Checks on the user’s Twitter page showed screenshots of the list, published in a spreadsheet.

According to a Twitter user, the link was shared with students to check their details via the browser search function.

Social media users, however, were quick to criticise UiTM over the blunder, saying the university was careless.

Others called out the institution for not using proper data processing software to store the information.