Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil says people who conduct illicit activities using social media apps should be taken to task.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission is examining ways in which it can curb illicit activities on the Telegram social media app, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

The minister referred to users sharing pornography, and trading in drugs and medicines not approved for use in Malaysia.

“All of these matters are worrisome as they are legal violations,” he said.

He said Telegram has been asked from the outset to tackle these matters “but has refused to do so up to now, so I asked MCMC to study the necessary actions”.

He said MCMC was strengthening its co-operation with Facebook owner Meta to curb activities that violate Malaysian laws.

Fahmi said commission officials met with Meta management last week and discussed controls for online gambling as well as scam advertisements.

He denied claims by Telegram account holder Edisi Siasat that the ministry had not taken any action at all.