Firemen found the charred remains of two of the dead in one of the vehicles that burst into flames.

JOHOR BAHRU: Three men were killed and another injured in a collision involving two vehicles at Km172 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Seremban, near Kampung Kwongsai, Segamat, yesterday.

Segamat district police chief Ahmad Zairy Marinsah said the 6.30pm incident involved a Toyota Sienta MPV and a Mercedes Benz.

“The Sienta driver, travelling from Johor Bahru to Segamat town, is believed to have lost control of the car and entered the opposite lane, crashing into the Johor Bahru-bound Benz.

“Both drivers and a passenger in the Benz were confirmed dead at the scene. Another passenger in the Benz was injured and admitted to hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He said the MPV ended up in a 5m-deep ravine after the crash.

Zairy urged anyone with information on the accident to contact the Segamat traffic police division at 07-9325811.

Fire and rescue department senior officer Mazuki Ismail said 10 firemen were dispatched to the scene after they received an emergency call.

“When they reached the location, the Benz was 70% burnt after it burst into flames following the collision.

“Members of the public had pulled out one victim from the burnt car while the charred remains of two others were trapped in the wreckage,” Mazuki said in a statement.