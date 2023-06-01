The Subang MP also says Sam Rainsy was in Malaysia for a private visit.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Wong Chen said today he had organised a meet and greet session in Parliament between Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy and three “non-executive” Malaysian MPs on May 30.

The Subang MP said Rainsy, and the MPs who were “interested in free and fair elections, human rights and Asean” met for an hour.

“As you are aware, Parliament is a legislative body and is a separate entity from the executive body or the government,” he said in a Facebook post, a day after Rainsy had left the country.

Wong said Rainsy, whom he described as a close friend of six years, had been in Malaysia for a private visit.

He also said he took Rainsy to visit KLCC and the Sultan Abdul Samad Building. Wong also hosted Rainsy and his wife Saumura for dinner.

Yesterday, the Khmer Times reported that Rainsy and other leaders of his party had travelled to Kuala Lumpur for a meeting, before Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim allegedly ordered their expulsion.

The news portal also quoted Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen as saying that Anwar was not aware of Rainsy’s arrival as he “flew in on a private flight using a French passport”.

Wisma Putra subsequently confirmed that Anwar was not informed of Rainsy’s arrival and that no public programmes were held during the latter’s stay here.

Hun Sen also said Anwar had promised him that Rainsy would “never be allowed to set foot on Malaysian soil”.

Rainsy, a co-founder of the now-banned political party Cambodia National Rescue Party, or CNRP, has been living in self-exile. He fled to France in 2015 to avoid arrest.