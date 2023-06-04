He says the pluralism that exists in society is actually the country’s main strength.

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has called on all Malaysians not to turn religious issues into polemics and political disputes.

He said all parties must respect the position of Islam as the religion of the federation, as stated in Article 3 of the Federal Constitution, and must also respect the position of the Malay Rulers as the heads of Islam in their respective states.

“Nevertheless, other religions can still be practised peacefully.

“The full spirit of tolerance of Malaysians in the pluralism which exists is actually the country’s main strength.

“Therefore, in order to build a strong, successful, authoritative and dignified country, we must all discard the rhetorical agenda of division and instead unite to steer the country towards a better future.”

Sultan Abdullah said this in his royal address in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration tomorrow. His speech was broadcast live on local television tonight.

The King expressed his gratitude for the blessings bestowed by Allah as this year marked the fifth year that he and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah celebrated the official birthday with Malaysians.

Sultan Abdullah was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30, 2019.

Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude that his official birthday was celebrated in a stable and peaceful landscape.

“Last year, the 15th general election and the process of forming the federal government took place smoothly in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

“This clearly demonstrates that the democracy practised in this country remains alive. This should continue to be the basis for the stability and harmony of the country,” he said.

The King said Malaysia had great potential to become a developed and respected country, considering that the country is blessed with peace, diversity of resources and quality human capital, and has a high fighting spirit.

The King said the main strength of this country was its people, who deeply loved peace, harmony and unity in daily life, and accepted the existing diversity with full tolerance.

He said Malaysians had succeeded in creating a name on the world stage in various fields for a long time, including shaping the regional and global geopolitical landscape.

The King also expressed thanks to the government, members of the administration, civil servants and members of the security forces, who had contributed to the country’s well-being and peace.

“I would like to invite the country’s leadership to continue to serve wholeheartedly and increase efforts to form an efficient, people-friendly and integrity-based national administration system in order to safeguard the future of our people and beloved country.”