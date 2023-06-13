Among the reforms are a review of fees at government hospitals and clinics, and the provision of incentives to promote healthy lifestyles.

PETALING JAYA: The health white paper contains a comprehensive plan to reform the healthcare sector in phases over the next 15 years.

The 57-page document, released on the Parliament website, highlights four healthcare reform strategies:

Transforming healthcare service delivery;

Enhancing health promotion and disease prevention at all levels;

Ensuring sustainable and equitable healthcare financing; and,

Strengthening the foundation and governance of the healthcare system.

Reforms under these four pillars include setting up a national disease control centre, reviewing fees at all public hospitals and clinics as well as providing incentives to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The reforms will be carried out in different phases, with short-term initiatives to take one to five years, followed by medium-term (six to 10 years) and long-term (11 to 15 years) reforms.

The policy paper also addresses various issues faced by the healthcare system, including financial constraints, manpower shortages, inadequate facilities and equipment, the ageing population, increase in non-communicable and chronic diseases, mental health as well as disparities in fees across hospitals and clinics nationwide.

The white paper says the proposed healthcare reforms are long-term in nature and will require continuous updates and adjustments in response to new information, technological advancements and emerging models.

“The measures proposed in this white paper can be further refined based on recommendations from the government, the monitoring body or the parliamentary committee after discussions and debates in Parliament,” the document says.

The white paper is expected to undergo its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.