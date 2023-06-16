Bentong police say the 20-year-old victim reported she was raped after she turned down the man’s demand to have sex with her.

PETALING JAYA: A foreign tourist has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a Genting Highlands hotel worker on Monday.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said the man was arrested after the victim, a 20-year-old Malaysian, lodged a report accusing the suspect of raping her at 5.20am on Monday.

Zaiham said the woman reported that she was walking to her friend’s rented room when she was beckoned over by an unknown man, who asked her about the facilities provided by the hotel.

The man then asked to sleep with her, which she turned down. “The suspect then pulled the victim by the hand and brought her into his room and raped her,” the statement said.

The 41-year-old foreigner was arrested at about 1pm the same day near the hotel.

Zaiham said the suspect has been remanded until June 19.