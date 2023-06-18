Deputy works minister Abdul Rahman Mohamad says this will benefit 500,000 vehicles during the Hari Raya balik kampung rush.

KOTA BHARU: The Central Spine Road (CSR) section bypassing Raub town will be opened to traffic on June 25.

Deputy works minister Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the route involved road alignment using the interchange exit near Universiti Technologi Mara in Raub.

“Construction work is expected to be completed by the end of this year. But I have instructed the public works department to ask the contractor to expedite work to complete it before Aidiladha.

“This is because more than 500,000 vehicles will pass through the route, especially residents from Kelantan, this coming Hari Raya.”

Rahman spoke to reporters after officiating the 46th annual general meeting of the Kelantan Malay Contractors Association of Malaysia here today.

Commenting further, Rahman said the 17km section of the highway was expected to save users 40 minutes’ of travel because they no longer need to go through Raub town.

“Although the highway is not yet fully completed, we hope the opening of this route will provide comfort to users, especially from the east coast.”

He said another nearby section of the highway would be opened in September – the exit at the Raub industrial area intersection.