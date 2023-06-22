The former minister says she is not the next chairman of Felda as has been alleged in a social media post.

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s vice-chairman Teresa Kok hit out at a PAS MP today for uploading a fake poster, alleging that she had been appointed chairman of Felda.

The Seputeh MP said that Kubu Gajah MP Khalil Yahya should have been more careful when sharing any information publicly.

“Do not become one of those people who spreads fake news. This is a crime, and also a sin,” she said on Facebook.

Earlier this evening, Felda denied anyone had been appointed to the post, which will become vacant at the end of this month.

Yesterday, Felda chairman Idris Jusoh said he was informed by the prime minister’s department to vacate the position at the end of the month.