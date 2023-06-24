The Umno president says negative reactions to unofficial statements by others would give the wrong impression of a huge problem between parties.

SEREMBAN: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has told party leaders not to entertain statements contrary to the official stance of coalition partners in the unity government.

He said that if Umno leaders reacted to any negative comments, it would give the impression that there was a huge problem even though it was not the said party’s stance.

“I have told them that there should be no reaction or reply from our side (to the negative statement) because if an issue is raised and we react, it looks as if it is a big problem, when in fact it is not.

“This is because it is not a policy or stance, let alone a decision of the leadership of any party (in the government), our position is (based on) the negotiations between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan. Let us move forward,” he said.

Zahid was speaking to reporters after addressing the Negeri Sembilan Umno machinery in a ceremony that was also attended by the party’s deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Jalaluddin Alias.

He was commenting on a speech by former DAP publicity secretary Tony Pua yesterday in which Pua described BN as a corrupt coalition. Pua hoped that PH would be able to form its own government without involving Umno and BN in the next general election.

Zahid also said he was grateful to DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook for stating that Pua’s remarks were made in his personal capacity and did not represent the party’s leadership.

BN seeks two more NS seats

Asked about seat distribution for the state election in Negeri Sembilan, Zahid said BN had requested an additional two seats to the 16 won by the coalition previously.

He said the party had decided to adopt a new approach in the state elections, which are due within weeks.

Zahid said Umno was “already quite structured” for the 2022 general election, “but maybe our approach needs to be improved”.