State secretary Safar Untong says it is the state government’s practice for official vehicles used by VIPs when visiting Sabah.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail did not request for a number plate bearing the words “Isteri YAB Perdana Menteri” (“The Honorable Prime Minister’s Wife”) for the vehicle she used during her recent trip to Sabah, says state secretary Safar Untong.

Safar said it is the state government’s practice to provide vehicles for distinguished guests during their official visits to Sabah, with such vehicles bearing the titles of the respective guests as the number plate, Sinar Harian reported.

“I take note that a photo of the number plate on the Prime Minister’s wife’s vehicle, which was taken was at a prominent hotel in Kota Kinabalu, has been circulating on social media,” he was quoted as saying.

“It is the practice of the state government to provide official vehicles for the prime minister and his wife, deputy prime ministers and their wives, as well as VIP guests during working visits and official visits to Sabah.”

“However, Dr Wan Azizah did not request for such a number plate (for the vehicle she used).”

Earlier, videos and photos displaying the special number plate went viral on social media, with Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor being accused of trying to curry favour with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Wan Azizah was in Kota Kinabalu for the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia annual general meeting and conference on June 22.

As the wife of the prime minister, Wan Azizah is automatically appointed the president of the association under its constitution.