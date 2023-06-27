The father of the pupil has since lodged a report with the education department.

PETALING JAYA: Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said she will look into a claim that a Year 1 pupil had been locked in a makeshift cage by a teacher in a school in Negeri Sembilan.

“I’ll check first,” Fadhlina said in a brief response to FMT.

Earlier today, Azuan Abd Ghafar uploaded a screenshot of a conversation between a parent and teachers in the school’s WhatsApp group on Twitter.

The father asked if his son had been locked up to segregate him from the rest of the class.

The father also shared a picture of a “metal cage”. A fuse box was spotted in the “cage”.

He then demanded that the teacher explain why his son had been locked in a cage.

When contacted, Azuan told FMT that the student was his friend’s son.

“The boy’s father went to the school today to confront the teachers.

“He also lodged a complaint with the state education department,” he said.