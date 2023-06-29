This is part of relaxed Covid-19 guidelines announced by the health ministry.

PETALING JAYA: Face masks will no longer be mandatory when riding on public transportation and in hospitals from July 5, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has announced.

However, they remain mandatory for Covid-19 positive patients and health workers following infection control procedures in dealing with patients.

Meanwhile, masks are strongly encouraged for high-risk individuals in crowded areas that are poorly ventilated, people with symptoms of respiratory illnesses, and commuters using public transportation.

This is part of relaxed Covid-19 guidelines announced by the minister today.

Zaliha said the quarantine period for Covid-19 patients will also be shortened from seven days from the onset of symptoms to five. This will also come into effect from July 5.

She also said the declaration of Malaysia as an infected area under the Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act has been extended to Dec 31, though the Covid-19 situation is no longer of concern.

“This extension is needed since there is the risk of new variants and sub-variants of Covid-19 emerging in Malaysia,” she said.

“Also, the mass gatherings which are expected during the Aidiladha celebrations and upcoming state elections mean there is a risk of a surge in cases which would burden the public healthcare system if preventive measures are not taken.

“The health ministry will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and variants reported so that swift action can be taken when needed.”

