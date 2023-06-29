The PN chairman claims Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has not done enough to show he can manage the country.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, describing the unity government as “hopeless”.

He said there have been a lot of grumblings about the way the economy is being handled, the rising cost of living, the rise in interest rates, and a lacklustre Bursa Malaysia.

“The public wants to know, what are you (Anwar) planning to do,” Muhyiddin told FMT in an interview.

“Before he was the prime minister, people said give him a chance for his first 100 days. What happened within the 100 days? Nothing.

“But then, people said it’s only been 100 days, give him a little more (time). It’s now seven months.”

He said Anwar has not done enough to show he can manage the country.

“He has travelled overseas, but he is not focusing on domestic issues.”

Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, said that since the pandemic, many in the M40 had dropped into the B40 income group. This was a sign of an impending crisis that cannot be solved overnight.

He said Anwar was incapable of controlling the prices of goods, and questioned the role of the Cabinet committee set up to tackle the cost of living.

He also said the biggest concern affecting the unity government was its stability.

“There is no stability. It’s fragile. It can collapse at any time. This is the reality,” he said.

Anwar enjoys two-thirds majority support in the Dewan Rakyat but that has not stopped speculation over plots to topple the government.

Muhyiddin said that unlike PN, Anwar’s unity government was fractured.

“We (PN) don’t have any problems; PH has a lot of internal problems. BN faces the same issue. When it comes to (fighting with) DAP, it’s not even internal, it’s out in the open.

“There is no unity. Anwar is very concerned about his own party (PH) and his own survival,” he said, adding that Anwar knew his survival hinged on the support of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

This was why Anwar was willing to appoint Zahid as a deputy prime minister even though the Bagan Datuk MP was facing corruption charges, he said.