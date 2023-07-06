Sabah has agreed to do so but Sarawak is studying the matter, says deputy human resources minister Mustapha Sakmud.

KUCHING: The governments of Sabah and Sarawak have been advised to amend their respective state Labour Ordinance to be consistent with amendments to the Employment Act 1955, said deputy human resources minister Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the amendment, which requires the approval of the respective state legislatures, will allow Malaysian workers in both regions to enjoy the same rights and benefits as people in other states in the federation.

“As for the situation in Sabah, they have agreed (to amend it) but it has not been implemented.

“Meanwhile, we have asked the Sarawak government to discuss (the matter) and amend (it),” he told the media after attending the closing ceremony of the 2023 Labour Law Enforcement Convention here today.

Mustapha said he paid a courtesy visit on Sarawak deputy minister in the premier’s department (labour, immigration and project monitoring) Gerawat Gala to discuss and obtain the state government’s views on the matter.

He added that the Sarawak government gave positive feedback and said it will study the need to emulate the amendments there.

The Employment Act (Amendment) 2022 came into force on Jan 1 this year, shortening working hours from 48 to 45 hours as well as increasing paternity and maternity leave to seven and 98 days respectively.