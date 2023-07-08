Fleet of four new vessels costing RM80 million to begin service on Aug 7.

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s new fleet of four ferries costing RM80 million will offer free rides for a month when it is introduced on Aug 7, said transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

He said the fares would be decided later, and assured the public they would not be “burdensome” and would be affordable.

Previously, for the old ferries, passengers had to pay RM1.20 and motorcyclists RM2.

Loke said the Dutch-engineered ferries will be able to carry 150 passengers and 50 motorcycles at any one time, and ferry people across the channel in 10 minutes.

Theoretically, he said, the ferry will be able to take a total of 250 people if motorcyclists and their pillion riders are included.

“The ferry will complete a larger public transport ecosystem, connecting those getting off at Butterworth from buses and trains to George Town,” he told reporters onboard one of the new ferries, named Teluk Bahang, today.

Loke said the four ferries, built at a shipyard in Vietnam, were bought by the government and private operator Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) at a cost of RM80 million, with PPSB coming up with the lion’s share of RM50 million.

He was part of a ministerial and state entourage getting first-hand experience of the new ferry.

The ferry proved to be agile, being able to change directions in mere seconds. It was also able to thrust sideways like a large cruise ship, and has two-diesel powered engines on the bow and stern, which allows it to dock in either direction.

PPSB CEO V Sasedharan said 2.4 million passengers are expected a year once the ferries go into service.

He said at least 3,000 people are expected to use the new ferries daily, with 95% being regulars who use them to travel to work.

The old ferries, which carried foot passengers, motorcycles and cars, were more than 40 years old when they were retired in 2021 because of high maintenance costs.

Fast boats, like the ones used in Langkawi, now ferry pedestrians across the channel.

One of the old ferries, however, remains in service exclusively to carry motorcycles.

The new ferries were built by shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Gorinchem BV of the Netherlands, which was appointed out of 36 companies that took part in an open tender.

They have speeds of between 12 and 15 knots (22-27km/h) compared to the seven to eight knots of the old ferries.

Five of the seven old ferries have been leased to private companies in a request for proposal exercise, the Penang Port Commission had said. Of the five, one will be a floating museum, two will be restaurants, and the other two will be used for pleasure cruises.

One more vessel was given to the Penang government, and another is in service to transport two-wheelers until the new ferries are commissioned.