The founder and executive chairman of the port operator was 78.

PETALING JAYA: G Gnanalingam, the founder and executive chairman of port operator Westports Holdings Bhd, passed away this afternoon.

According to The Edge, Gnanalingam’s family confirmed his death. He was 78.

Former tobacco executive Gnanalingam founded Westports Holdings, a multi-cargo port operator that he co-founded with Ahmayuddin Ahmad on securing the concession in 1994.

Westports owns a 60-year concession to operate and expand its container terminals in Pulau Indah and Port Klang, which will end in 2054.

It is one of three main ports in the Straits of Malacca that handles gateway transhipment container cargo.

According to Forbes’ 50 Richest list, the tycoon was the 13th richest Malaysian with a net worth of US$1.4 billion (RM6.52 billion) in 2023.

His son, Ruben Emir Gnanalingam Abdullah, is group managing director while daughter Shaline Gnanalingam is a non-independent, non-executive director of the company.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.