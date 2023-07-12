The deputy minister says broadening the definition of ‘mental incapacity’ will help in the management of the affairs of those suffering from such illnesses.

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh is calling for amendments to the Mental Health Act 2001 to define “mental incapacity”.

Ramkarpal said the definition should include dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and depression.

He said including these into the definition would allow Putrajaya to cater to those “who might become mentally incapacitated at some point in their lives”.

“This in turn would allow for better management of their affairs. I think this is something that is lacking in this country at this point of time,” he said at the International Malaysia Law Conference here today.

Ramkarpal said currently the Act did not define “mental incapacity”.

Many, therefore, did not have a say on how their affairs should be managed in the event they became mentally incapacitated, he said.

“The Act currently only defines ‘mental disorders’ and sets out procedures on how to handle those who become mentally disordered,” he said, adding that Putrajaya could look to neighbouring Singapore for guidance.

Meanwhile, Dr Nurashikin Ibrahim, head of the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health, said medical practitioners had defined “mental capacity” as the ability to make decisions.