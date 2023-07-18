Lukanisman Awang Sauni says these doctors are among the 800 who were offered contract positions by the health ministry.

PETALING JAYA: More than 200 doctors have failed to report for work or rejected contract positions to serve in Sarawak, says deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

According to The Borneo Post, Lukanisman said these doctors were among the 800 who were offered contract positions by the health ministry.

“I am asking the more than 200 doctors who have been offered contract positions to accept the offer or report for duty to their assigned work stations in Sarawak,” he said.

He said it was common knowledge that Sarawak does not have enough medical officers and health facilities.

Last month, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said there were complaints from junior doctors about constant struggles to access the existing eHouseman (eHO) portal and frequent system crashes.

MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said placements were carried out on a first-come-first-served basis with doctors divided into several selection phases, though not all options were available in each selection phase.

He said this meant that placements were partially based on luck and he urged the ministry to address the issues.