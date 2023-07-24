The male suspect is alleged to have recommended his parents’ company to be awarded a government project in Terengganu.

KUALA TERENGGANU: A married couple has been remanded for three days until Wednesday to facilitate an investigation into alleged abuse of power in the process of obtaining a project worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

The order to remand the couple was issued by magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood.

The duo are being investigated under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The male suspect, who is a civil servant in his 30s, had allegedly used his position to recommend his parents’ company to be awarded a project from a government department in Terengganu in 2019.

The company is managed by his wife, who is in her 40s.

The husband and wife were arrested yesterday at 3.30pm and 6pm respectively at the state MACC office.

It is learnt that MACC also seized several luxury vehicles belonging to the couple, worth more than RM100,000.