This follows reports the anti-graft agency will summon a former minister to facilitate its probe into a businessman with a ‘Datuk’ title.

PETALING JAYA: Former human resources minister M Saravanan has denied speculation that he would be called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in a money laundering case involving a businessman with a “Datuk” title.

“It’s (just) rumours, so why should I entertain it? Just leave it,” Saravanan told FMT when asked if he had been summoned by MACC.

Yesterday, the media reported that MACC would be calling a former minister to facilitate its investigations into the businessman’s dealings.

Earlier, FMT reported that Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, or more commonly known as “Dato Malik”, had been detained by MACC.

A source close to Malik said he was detained yesterday morning under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

A source from MACC also confirmed the matter, saying Malik was being questioned by the anti-graft agency’s officers.

Malik is the founder and chairman of Malik Group of Companies, which comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Maju Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.

He is well known for bringing in artistes from India to perform Tamil concerts in Malaysia.

A source close to Malik said he is expected to be released on bail today.

Widely-shared pictures of Saravanan together with Malik have sparked rumours that MACC would be calling in the former minister for questioning.

However, Saravanan said it was not a crime for any businessman to take a picture with him, just like many others when he was out in public.