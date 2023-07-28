PETALING JAYA: A Sabah DAP Youth leader has invited the organisers of the Good Vibes Festival (GVF) to hold a similar event in the state.

Chan Loong Wei said that concerts and music festivals like GVF could play a crucial role in driving economic growth, especially in boosting the tourism sector.

The Sabah DAP Youth secretary said local businesses would witness a surge in demand for accommodation, food and beverage, transportation services, merchandise, and other goods and services as music fans from across the region come to the state.

“The positive impact of hosting large-scale music festivals on the local economy cannot be overlooked,” Chan said in a statement.

He added that more international concerts and events should be organised in Sabah, in hopes of putting the state under the international spotlight.

His invitation comes on the heels of the controversy surrounding the three-day music festival last weekend which was cancelled after just one night over the actions of the frontman of a UK band, The 1975, who criticised the government’s anti-LGBT laws.

The lead singer, Matty Healy, had also angered locals and the authorities by kissing his male bandmate while on stage and being intoxicated during his performance.

The cancellation left some 22 food vendors in the lurch as many of them had invested over RM10,000 each to participate in the festival.

Many of these small businesses have said it would take weeks or months to recover their losses.

Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry is looking for ways to help the food vendors and other businesses affected.