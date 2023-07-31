State coalition chairman Amirudin Shari unveils a 5-point Selangor PH election manifesto, which includes building a third port on Pulau Carey.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan tonight unveiled its election manifesto, which includes building a third port on Pulau Carey, new railway lines, jobs for youth, and free tuition for schoolchildren.

Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari said new railway lines connecting Klang to Kuala Selangor, Tanjong Karang, and Sabak Bernam would be built if the coalition is returned to power.

Amirudin said there would also be a rail line connecting Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Tanjong Sepat and Sungai Pelek.

He also promised 100,000 high-income job opportunities to young Selangorians, as well as internships that pay RM1,500 for some 2,000 young people.

Amirudin also said PH would provide free tuition to some 200,000 primary and secondary students and RM200 in book vouchers for the youth.

“We will also provide TVET training for 10,000 youths in Selangor in renowned companies such as Apple, Siemens, Festo and Dassault Systemes,” he said when launching the manifesto here.

Amirudin said the initiatives were aimed at making Selangor the most developed state in Asia. “Let’s not miss this golden opportunity,” he urged voters.

What else is in the PH manifesto