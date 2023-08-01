Terengganu police say PN has applied for four times the number of permits sought by BN and PH.

PETALING JAYA: Ceramahs seem to be Perikatan Nasional’s main tactic to win over voters in Terengganu, with the coalition applying for 46 permits so far, according to police.

According to China Press, Terengganu police said the Muhyiddin Yassin-led coalition had applied for four times the number of permits sought by Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

As of yesterday, the state police received a total of 57 applications for permits to hold political ceramahs. Of this number, 46 applications came from PN, seven from BN and four from PH.

Only 53 of these applications were approved, with PN receiving 43 permits.

“All of these campaign activities have to be approved by the police. It’s day three of the campaign period, and we have only received 10 applications for candidates’ walkabouts,” said Noor Halim Nordin, a spokesman for the Terengganu police.

Halim said the election campaign in Terengganu had yet to reach its peak, adding that candidates were now relying on ceramahs and walkabouts in crowded places like markets.

The Terengganu administration has changed hands several times between PAS and BN, with the latter leading the state for 14 years prior to 2018.

The current Terengganu administration is led by PAS, which won 22 state seats to Umno’s 10 in the 2018 general election.

In the 15th general election, PN swept all eight parliamentary seats that were up for grabs in Terengganu.