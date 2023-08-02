Syerleena Abdul Rashid says there is a significant discrepancy between the Islamic party’s stated values and actual practices.

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP has questioned PAS’ claim of being inclusive following video footage of Gerakan president Dominic Lau being barred from attending an event organised by the Islamic party.

Gerakan and PAS are components of the opposition Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Syerleena Abdul Rashid said PAS’ treatment of Lau raised “serious concerns about the party’s political stance and credibility”.

“Despite presenting themselves as an inclusive party willing to work in a coalition, their recent actions reveal a significant discrepancy between their stated values and actual practices,” the Bukit Bendera MP told FMT.

Earlier today it was reported that Lau was asked to leave a Perikatan Nasional ceramah in Sungai Dua last night after showing up without being invited.

Lau, whose Bayan Lepas candidacy was said to have upset PAS grassroots in the Malay-majority seat, later denied the claim, saying it was “untrue”.

Lau said he had gone to the ceramah to meet Abdul Hadi Awang after the PAS president told him to be there at 9pm, just before the ceramah. Hadi, however, only arrived at 10.30pm.

“I was there to meet him but as the event ran late, I could not speak to him and I had to leave for a meeting,” Lau had told FMT.

However, a video by Malaysiakini showed Lau being prevented by a Penang PAS leader from following the party’s vice-president Idris Ahmad on stage.

When some protested, the PAS leader could be heard telling Lau “Tak boleh (No you can’t). You go away.”

Syerleena wondered how PAS would treat the general public if it could treat its allies, especially the leader of Gerakan, in such a manner.

“It also casts a shadow over PAS’ reliability and trustworthiness.”

Yesterday, Hadi had promised non-Malays, especially those in Penang, that PAS would not marginalise them if it won in the Aug 12 state elections.

Referring to Hadi’s statement, fellow DAP politician, former Klang MP Charles Santiago said based on PAS’ treatment of Lau, who is one of the key PN members, “what is there to stop others from being discriminated against by PAS?”

“This shows the extent they will go to control non-Malays,” he said when contacted.

He said not giving Lau – who is among the prominent non-Malay faces in PN – due recognition throws into question the party’s commitment to the non-Malays.

“It’s a worthless commitment.”