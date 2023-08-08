Penangites want the state government to introduce congestion charges similar to that which is imposed in Singapore and Hong Kong.

GEORGE TOWN: With politicians making a lot of promises on the campaign trail for the Aug 12 polls, Penang residents are asking if there will be an end to the state’s perennial traffic problem and the rising cost of goods.

While many residents feel that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has managed to bring positive changes to the state, especially in terms of cleanliness, the issue of traffic congestion still remains at the top of their list of concerns, a street poll by FMT has found.

Tour operator John Hon, 56, said the state should emulate other islands, such as Singapore and Hong Kong, which impose congestion charges on road users.

“You have already banned lorries and other heavy vehicles on the Penang Bridge during peak hours. Why not do the same for the island?

“Limit the number of cars coming in and get people to use buses. The state must have the courage to put limits and even impose a fee,” he said.

Hon, who drives his own tour van, said it was getting tough to ferry tourists around with the bad traffic jams. He said the LRT could help keep cars off the road, but it must be built quickly without any further excuses.

“We have been hearing about this LRT since 2008. It looks like by the time the LRT comes, we will be dead,” he said.

Beh Swee King, 49, who works at a drinks stall and as a part-time server at a restaurant, said it was not true that using a motorcycle in Penang was the best way to beat the traffic.

“People say it is easy to ride a motorcycle and beat the traffic. No way. It is much more difficult to travel on a motorcycle when there is heavy traffic. With so many cars, there is no space for motorcycles,” the mother of four said.

Besides traffic, Beh said she had felt the brunt of rising prices of goods due to the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that RM20 was no longer enough to buy a decent quantity of vegetables.

“Hokkien mee used to be RM3.50 a plate five years ago. Today it is RM6.50. Popiah is two times more at RM5, while char koay teow is now RM10 a plate. Is this reasonable?” she asked.

However, burger seller Lim Kheng Aun, 36, said business had been good for the past few months as more people seem to have spending money.

He agreed that traffic was becoming worse and the state could do with more buses to and from residential areas.

Meanwhile, on the state government’s efforts to help alleviate the rise in the cost of living, Ooi Leng Tay, 65, said he would prefer cash aid instead of the vouchers that are handed out now.

“I can only redeem this voucher at a certain supermarket. What is the point?” the retired mechanic asked.

Market stall owner Tan Heng Keong, 51, said the state government should help traders like him because sales had dipped.

“I am now forced to open my stall at the night market as well as the morning market compared with previously, when I only had to run my business in the morning,” he said.

Jeremy CM Kung, who runs a tuition centre, said the traffic problems on the island were a direct consequence of over-development.

“We have an abundance of malls, some of which end up failing, while many condominiums are empty because the price is far beyond the reach of locals.

“Yet, we continue to approve more malls and condominiums. Is this logical?” he asked.

However, Kung said despite all the shortcomings of the state government, he had no choice but to vote them in again, as there was “no other viable choice”.