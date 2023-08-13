Danial Jafri says members of the unelected central executive committee must step down to take responsibility for the party’s defeats.

PETALING JAYA: A Muda member has urged the party to conduct leadership elections in the wake of the party’s defeats in all 19 seats contested at Saturday’s state assembly elections in six states.

Danial Jafri said the call for party elections is consistent with the demands of the grassroot members to tackle internal matters and enhance party structure.

He said the central executive committee must step down to take responsibility for the electoral defeats, the third in three elections.

“The CEC was not elected within the party, thus lacking accountability for every decision and action,” he said in a statement. “The party’s stances have been determined non-transparently, undemocratically, and without considering members’ opinions, due to a lack of grassroots involvement.”

Muda’s 19 candidates in Saturday’s state legislative elections were all defeated and lost their deposits.

At the Johor state elections last year, only one out of seven candidates won, while in the parliamentary election in November, only Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman retained his Muar seat while the five other candidates lost.

Danial also urged the party to fix relations with Pakatan Harapan and cease all attacks against the unity government: “PH-BN stands as friends, not foes,” he said.