MACC is investigating alleged corruption and illegal mining of rare earths in Kedah.

PETALING JAYA: The Kedah government will be announcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mining rare earth elements (REE) in the state soon.

Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor said the SOPs will be announced by the state secretary, adding that the proposal had been presented at a previous meeting, Berita Harian reported.

“Those who (mined REE illegally) have been arrested. We followed procedures, so it’s not illegal,” he said.

“Don’t just target Kedah. There are 59 mines elsewhere, but no one asks about them. Go ask the menteris besar in Perak, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.”

Last month, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) summoned 10 Kedah state executive council members to assist in its investigation into alleged corruption and illegal mining of rare earths in the state.

Last week, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said that it had yet to summon Sanusi as the graft buster is focusing on new leads.

The issue of illegal REE mining was a hot topic between Sanusi and home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in the lead-up to last Saturday’s state elections, with Saifuddin linking the menteri besar to the alleged theft of REE in the state.

Last Monday, it was reported that Sanusi had filed a defamation suit against Saifuddin at the Alor Setar High Court for linking him to the theft of REE in the state and misuse of federal funds earmarked for road maintenance projects.