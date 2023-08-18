The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission says legal action can be taken under the provisions of the law.

PUTRAJAYA: Legal action can be taken against anyone who shares photos or videos of victims of the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said such action is provided for under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA).

“Sharing photos or video recordings of the crash victims can not only offend the families of the those concerned but also violate the most basic principles and ethics,” it said in a statement.

In expressing its sadness and sympathy to the families of the victims, MCMC advised all quarters to take down any photos or videos of the victims and not to further spread or share them.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed at about 2.50pm yesterday, killing the six passengers and two crew on board, as well as a motorcyclist and a motorist on the ground.

Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun was among the passengers in the ill-fated plane.