The youth and sports minister says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has told every ministry to share resources to optimise funding.

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister Hannah Yeoh says she has never overpromised on the development of youth and sports in Malaysia despite the financial capacity of her ministry.

Yeoh said sustainability also meant understanding one’s capacity to implement things they want to champion.

Citing her position as an example, she said her ministry’s financial capacity is “ranked bottom” compared to other ministries in the federal government.

“That is why I don’t go and declare that I am going to change (or revolutionise) the youth and all sports in Malaysia,” she said at the inaugural Young Executives Sustainability Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

To overcome this, she said, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had instructed every ministry to work together in sharing resources and committees to optimise their allocations and minimise redundancies in expenditures.

In February, Yeoh had said her ministry would study a new formula to secure funds to help the development of sports and to boost the local sports industry.

This would ensure that national sports associations have enough funds to take part in competitions and organise sports events to improve the performance of athletes.