Deputy chief minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo says this is to ensure that there are enough skilled workers for tech-related jobs in the future.

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will push for Science and Mathematics to be taught in English in its schools to ensure that there are enough skilled workers for tech-related jobs in the future.

Deputy chief minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo said such jobs are important for Penang as it is an electrical and electronic (E&E) manufacturing hub.

He said 31 schools in the state have opted for the Dual Language Programme, which allows for the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in English.

To increase this number, Jagdeep said, he will meet education ministry officials and parent-teacher associations to have more schools roped in.

“One quarter of the schools in Penang have embraced the DLP. The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) ecosystem starts in schools. If you have the proper infrastructure in terms of language, it is the way forward,” he said.

The Dual Language Programme began in 2016. Its predecessor, the Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI), was introduced in 2002.

Groups such as the Parent Action Group for Education have called for DLP classes to be developed further to prepare future generations for high-value jobs, while those opposing the programme want it axed.

Jagdeep also said Penang needs about 10,000 skilled technicians in the E&E sector in the next three to five years. There are only 2,250 such technicians currently.

He said these technicians are skilled in the fields of semiconductor manufacturing, mechatronics, integrated circuit design, and high-tech E&E products.

He said the state government will prepare a blueprint on technical skills learning by the end of the year as part of its efforts to shore up industry-ready workers for the sector.

Industry leaders will be asked to help ensure a pool of talents to meet the demand.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.