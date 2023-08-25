The lawyer-activist, however, says she has been constantly worried about her personal safety since a bomb was discovered under her car.

PETALING JAYA: Lawyer-activist Siti Kasim has vowed to continue speaking her mind, saying she is undeterred by a bomb scare suffered last month.

In July, Siti was alerted to suspicious objects under her car during a routine service of the vehicle at a workshop in Bangsar which saw the bomb squad called in.

Police later confirmed the objects to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Last week, the Kuala Lumpur police admitted that its probe into the incident had hit a dead end, with no suspects identified.

Despite this, Siti, who is known for being outspoken on human rights issues, remains undeterred and says she will not tone down.

“How can I stop speaking about something that is my passion?” she told FMT.

“I am not going to stop because, as I have said before, everyone will die (eventually), but God still loves me, I guess.

“(I believe that) something good would probably come out of this. (It shows) that there are people who are crazy enough to do (this) to someone like me who does not do harm to others, except standing firm in my belief.

“That is not going to stop me.”

Safety concerns

Siti, however, said she has been living in a state of “constant worry” since the incident and has made it a point to inspect her car before driving it.

She said she has been advised to hire a bodyguard and a driver but cannot afford to do so.

“If I am not (worried) then I am not human. But it does not stop me from doing what I am supposed to do,” she said.

“But I do minimise going out if it is not important.

“You have an IED being planted underneath your car. (That) is overwhelming in itself.

“Yet, people seem to say, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ It is easy for others to say that, but that is my life you know.”