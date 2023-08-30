The Umno president says PAS may have a hidden agenda behind their support to revive the Muafakat Nasional partnership.

PUTRAJAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the party does not intend to revisit partnerships with “scheming” party leaders.

Commenting on former Umno leader Tajuddin Abdul Rahmam’s suggestion for Umno and PAS to revive Muafakat Nasional (MN), Zahid said such partnerships should not be manipulative.

Zahid also said that PAS might have a “hidden agenda” for wanting to revisit the partnership with Umno.

“I don’t think we need to revisit partnerships with scheming party leaders,” he said after attending a dinner with delegates from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Yesterday, FMT reported that PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party was ready to work with Umno once again through the MN pact, but not with leaders who were willing to team up with DAP.

He believed that most of Umno’s members still had a fondness for the MN alliance, which the two parties formalised in 2019, as they wanted Malay political parties to be united.

On Monday, Tajuddin said the Malays were still divided and clashing against one another for power despite PAS winning big in the Aug 12 state elections.

The former Pasir Salak MP, who announced the formation of his NGO called “Pasir Salak Bangkit”, urged Umno and PAS to revive its MN alliance.

On another matter, Zahid said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was questioning the ban on speaking about 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues for his own benefit, saying he disagreed with the former premier that the ban was too broad.

“I don’t think it (the ban) is too general,” he said.

“It only involves three main issues that should not be spoken about because of their sensitivity and they involve matters related to the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Bukit Aman CID chief Shuhaily Mohd Zain was reported as saying that the former prime minister was being investigated for suspected seditious statements intended to incite contempt or disloyalty towards the royal institution.