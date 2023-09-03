Those who registered earlier had their money banked in on Friday.

GEORGE TOWN: South Penang Island fishermen who have not yet registered for the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) under the Penang South Island (PSI) land reclamation project are urged to do so immediately so that they can be paid the ex-gratia payment.

Penang Infrastructure Corporation CEO Farizan Darus said fishermen from the nine fishing units in the area can still register at the one-stop fishermen service centre.

“We urge them to register as soon as possible as the ex-gratia payment for those who registered early was credited on Friday,” he said in a statement today.

On Friday, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said 75% of the payment would be credited in phases and the remaining 25% would be credited early next year.

This comes after the environmental management plan for the Silicon Island project was approved on July 21.