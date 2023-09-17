The education ministry says this is one of the initiatives to reduce the workload of teachers.

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry is inviting the public to apply to be invigilators for the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

This is the first time members of the public have been invited to be invigilators for a public examination, Bernama reported.

The ministry said this initiative is among seven measures introduced to reduce the workload of teachers, as announced by education minister Fadhlina Sidek on Feb 17.

The ministry made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page today, stating that applications are open from Sept 12 until Oct 31.

Those interested can submit their application forms to the state education director via the link https://bit.ly/44KmnxL.

“Successful applicants shortlisted as volunteers will be scheduled for interviews at any nearby district education office,” the ministry added.

Applicants must be Malaysians, aged 18 to 65, and possess at least an SPM qualification or its equivalent. They must have no criminal record or court actions, and possess their own transport.

The ministry listed five applicant categories, involving retired government employees; students at higher education institutes, teacher training institutes, or foundation or matriculation graduates; teachers at state government religious secondary schools, private schools, or Mara Junior Science Colleges; government contract workers; and non-government employees or retired government and private sector employees.

More information can be obtained at the state education departments, or by emailing the Examination Board at [email protected].

The SPM examination is scheduled to take place from Dec 5 this year until March 7, 2024.