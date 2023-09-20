The council of political aides to government MPs say the suspension of the Putrajaya MP will serve as a lesson to all.

PETALING JAYA: The council of political aides to government MPs has demanded that Perikatan Nasional’s Radzi Jidin should be suspended over the latter’s “rude behaviour” which saw him booted out of Dewan Rakyat.

In a statement, the council’s chairman Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin called on law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said to initiate the move to suspend the Putrajaya MP.

“The suspension is to serve as a lesson to all MPs. Radzi should not be let off the hook over such insolent behaviour.”

Radzi was yesterday ejected from the Dewan Rakyat by Speaker Johari Abdul after lashing out at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and getting into a shouting match with government backbenchers. His removal resulted in a walkout by opposition MPs.

Radzi had repeatedly demanded that Anwar retract remarks he made against him and his coalition, interrupting the prime minister’s winding-up speech on the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review.

Earlier Anwar, when explaining the conditional discharge granted to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the latter’s corruption charges, said that while Radzi could “laugh, you (PN) did the same thing when it was your (PN’s) administration.”

Shamsul this evening explained that Radzi had misconstrued the term “Putrajaya” as referring to him (Radzi) when in fact Anwar had meant the government.

Shamsul went on to say that if Radzi was still dissatisfied, he could have tabled a motion instead of becoming emotional and rude.

“It is exasperating that a former senior minister fails to abide by the Rukun Negara’s principles of courtesy and morality.”

