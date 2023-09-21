Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid will deliver his verdict following the close of the defence case earlier this year.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here will decide on Nov 9 whether to convict or acquit Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on charges of abetting a criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of property and money laundering.

Bernama reported that based on a search in the judicial system today, Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid will deliver the verdict at 9am following the close of the defence case.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin confirmed the date when contacted.

On Mar 14, the defence team closed its case after calling four witnesses, including Syed Saddiq.

On Oct 28 last year, Syed Saddiq, 30, was ordered to enter his defence to the four charges after Azhar ruled that a prima facie case had been established against the Muda president at the close of the prosecution case.

The prosecution closed its case on Sept 27 last year after calling 30 witnesses, including Saddiq’s father Syed Abdul Rahman Abdullah Alsagoff, mother Shariffah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, and former Bersatu Youth assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali.

Syed Saddiq is charged with abetting Rafiq in the misappropriation of RM1 million in funds belonging to Bersatu Youth at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2 here on March 6, 2020.

Syed Saddiq was the Bersatu Youth chief at the time.

He is also charged with misappropriating RM120,000 from a Maybank Islamic Bhd account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise, by causing Rafiq to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Bhd, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here between Apr 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faces two counts of money laundering involving RM50,000 each, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, by moving them from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.