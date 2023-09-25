They believed offers made through Facebook to work in Thailand with salaries of RM3,000 to RM6,000 each.

KUCHING: Sarawak police have received three reports involving eight Sarawakians who fell victim to a job scam and were forced to work as scammers in Myanmar.

Sarawak police commissioner Azman Ahmad Sapri said the reports were referred to the Bukit Aman Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) D3 unit, Interpol and Aseanapol (Asean chiefs of national police) to assist in locating and rescuing the victims.

“We have also informed the consulate and foreign ministry to assist in expediting the rescue efforts and the return of the victims,” he said at the police headquarters today.

He said the first report was lodged in Tanjung Manis on Sept 21, involving two men; the second report in Julau on Sept 22, involving a man; and the third report in Sibu, involving five men. The victims are all aged between 25 and 35.

Azman said the victims were forced to work in call centres involving online scams in Myanmar, although they were initially offered jobs in Thailand.

“They received offers through Facebook to work in Thailand with salaries of between RM3,000 and RM6,000 per person.

“However, upon arrival in Thailand, they were all taken to Myanmar and forced to work as scammers.

“If they did not meet the target set by their ‘employers’, they were abused and threatened with being sold to other agents,” he said.

Azman said the victims were also banned from contacting family members but they managed to communicate with their families in secret.