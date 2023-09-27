Putrajaya says the portrayal of an Indonesian maid in the book is likely to be prejudicial to morality.

PETALING JAYA: The home ministry has banned graphic novel “When I Was A Kid 3”, following protests by an Indonesian non-governmental organisation.

The ministry said the book contained material that is “likely to be prejudicial to morality” and ordered its sale to cease under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

The ban came into force on Sept 15.

“When I Was A Kid 3” was written by Singapore-born Malaysian author Cheeming Boey, 45, who now lives in the US, about his childhood. It was published in 2014.

However, in June, dozens of Indonesians, led by NGO Corong Rakyat, protested outside the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta against the book because they claimed it contained a page in which an Indonesian maid working in Malaysia was unfairly criticised.

Corong Rakyat demanded the book be taken down from bookshelves. It also urged the authorities to investigate the motive behind the story and accompanying illustrations.