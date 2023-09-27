However, Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku says any change to the state leadership can only be done on the orders of party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Umno’s leaders have no issue with stepping down to make way for fresh faces to take over the party’s state chapter, says its deputy chief.

However, Terengganu Umno deputy chairman Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku said any change to the state leadership can only be done on the orders of party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“If the president says there is a need for new (leaders), then we would have no issue with it. We will accept any decision for the benefit of the party.

“Therefore, it is up to the party president,” he told FMT.

This comes after Umno veteran Abdul Rahman Bakar called on his party to overhaul the leadership of its Terengganu chapter immediately, starting with its head, Ahmad Said.

Rahman, who was dubbed a giant killer for wresting the Marang seat from PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in two general elections, said the Terengganu Umno leadership must be filled by new faces while older leaders take on a more advisory role.

Umno had been obliterated by Perikatan Nasional in Terengganu in the 15th general election and Aug 12 state elections, failing to win a single seat it contested.

Meanwhile, Nik Dir said changes to the state leadership should not be about age but about passing the baton to leaders with fresh ideas for Terengganu Umno.

“(Terengganu Umno) won’t go anywhere if (the leadership) is given to inexperienced young (leaders). That is why I agree with (the idea of having) new leaders that can change the leadership style of Terengganu Umno with fresh ideas.”