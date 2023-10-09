Wong Yan Ke created a stir during his convocation at Universiti Malaya in 2019 when he carried a placard demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former student activist Wong Yan Ke was found guilty by the magistrates’ court of insulting a university vice-chancellor by staging a protest during a convocation ceremony in 2019.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan, in her verdict this morning, said that Wong failed to establish a reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

The former Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) president was accused of humiliating vice-chancellor Abdul Rahim Hashim and the attendees knowing he would incite their anger.

He created a stir during his convocation on Oct 14, 2019, when he carried a protest placard on stage, demanding Rahim’s resignation as the vice-chancellor.

Wong, who graduated with a degree in civil engineering, was charged in February 2020.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.